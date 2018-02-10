‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi Shows off Workout Routine, Reveals She’s Trying to Have a Baby

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is working out and hoping to have a baby soon, she revealed in a new interview.

Rossi told The Daily Mail she is hoping to start a family with the help of in vitro fertilization.

“God willing, I can get pregnant in 2018,” she told the site.

The 39-year-old Rossi is now engaged to Slade Smiley, who has two sons from a previous marriage. Smiley got a vasectomy, but had it reversed in 2016 so they could have children. Rossi’s previous efforts to get pregnant via IVF were unsuccessful.

“It is no secret that we tried IVF in the past and Slade also had his vasectomy reversed but we are going to try again to see if we can get pregnant,” she told the Daily Mail. “We have had good feedback from our doctors about our bodies and ‘God willing’ I can get pregnant in 2018.”

Smiley got a reverse vasectomy in 2016. They appeared on The Doctors, where he explained his decision.

“Why am I forcing her to go through this process? This is something I can do, I can certainly go in and have the reversal done. We could get pregnant naturally,” Smiley said at the time. “You’ve sacrificed for us so now it is my turn.”

Rossi told the Daily Mail she knows they would make “great parents.” Plus, she is a “great mom” to their three dogs, so she wants to try again.

In the meantime, Rossi is staying fit thanks to her personal gym at her Costa Mesa, California home. She is also staying healthy by eating fresh fruit.

Rossi also said she does not have any regrets about leaving RHOC. She enjoyed the exotic trips and celebrities she met, but described being on the Bravo series as “brutal.”

“Being in a Real Housewife can be brutal too – those ladies can be really tough and it brings a lot of negative energy with it as well,” she told the Daily Mail. “I do not miss the fighting and all that drama can be very toxic with people saying horrible lies just for a pay check.”

Today, Rossi is busy working on her expanding Gretchen Christine handbag collection. The brand was recently acquired by Dastmalchi, but she is still creative director. She told Lioness last fall that the partnership will help her take the business “to the next level.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Gretchen Rossi