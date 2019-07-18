‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi and fiancé Slade Smiley welcomed their first child together on July 10, with Rossi giving birth to daughter Skylar Grey. A week after Skylar’s birth, Rossi has shared the first photos of her daughter, posting a slideshow of photos of herself and Smiley with their baby girl.

The photos include a series of family photos after Skylar’s birth in the hospital, with Rossi and her daughter wearing coordinating pink and white monogrammed outfits and Skylar in a white knit hat with her name on the front in pink script.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And then there were 3,” Rossi wrote. “Thank you to the good Lord above for the most precious gift we have ever been given! Our perfect little miracle!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretchen Christine Rossi (@gretchenrossi) on Jul 17, 2019 at 12:50pm PDT

“We took some time off social media to just bond and be with our little angel!” she continued, addressing her recovery from her C-section. “My recovery has been really tough (headed back to the doctors now to check if I popped a stitch [ouch emoji]) This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done yet the most amazing, rewarding, incredible experience of my life!”

“Thank you to all of you who have been patient and understanding as I took my time to recover and bond with her,” the reality star concluded. “Love you all so much for your support and love for the 3 of us! #newborn #IVF #firstpics #SkylarGray.”

On Tuesday, July 15, Rossi had used Instagram to criticize fans who were pressuring her to post photos of her daughter.

“I got back on my social today for the first time in six days after having major abdominal surgery and bringing a new life into this world, and I have to say I was not only shocked by some of the comments on my last post, but super hurt and disappointed by some of your guys’ attitude abut how I have not shared pictures quite yet, and the attitude that I owe you something,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “First, let’s be clear. I don’t owe any of you who are making these ridiculous comments anything.”

“I was in the hospital recovering from a major surgery for 4 days and 3 nights, was in a ton of pain because of what had to happen during surgery, not to mention all the while being a brand new first-time Mom and having to take care of a newborn, and learning how to breast-feed, all while being emotional and physically exhausted,” Rossi continued. “I have to say it was honestly one of the most difficult things I have ever had to navigate.”

Rossi thanked her fans for their “thousands of messages of love and support,” concluding with, “If you are a hater, than you can go suck it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta