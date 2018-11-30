‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Details Heartbreaking ‘Multiple Miscarriages’ Before Son’s Arrival

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave recently revealed the heartbreaking news that she suffered “multiple miscarriages” before her son’s arrival.

While taking questions from followers on Instagram, one fan asked, “Are you going to have another cute adorable happy sweet child?”

“I would love to more than anything. Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again,” she replied, then adding, “I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have.”

Mellencamp Arroyave spoke about her pregnancy and delivery issues in a episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, candidly addressing what the experience was like.

“We had a really scary delivery with Cruz,” she said, explaining that her son born not breathing. “They put him on me and one of the nurses was like, ‘He’s not okay, Code Blue.’ And I was just sitting there, and he wasn’t breathing.”

“I just remember my sisters were in the room and they’re crying. [Teddi’s] crying. I was like, ‘Holy crap,’ ” her husband Edwin Arroyave added. “I was just praying like, ‘Lord, give me one more chance. I’ll never do this again.’ “

In addition to 4-year-old Cruz, the couple also have a daughter — 6-year-old Slate — and Arroyave has a 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

“I’m his mother. My job is to protect him, and that little bit of me who felt like I was selecting something — I choose for him to be a boy, God didn’t choose for me — it’ll always make me feel a little guilty,” Mellencamp Arroyave went on to say, speaking about choosing the sex of her child through IVF.

Cruz would later be diagnosed with a heart condition that is reportedly all OK now. “All of us have three valves and he has two working valves and the third is like, a rusty valve,” his mother confirmed, as reported by PEOPLE.

In August, Cruz celebrated his fourth birthday, and his father celebrated him by posting a sweet message on social media.

“Happy Bday to my little King! Can’t believe you are 4 today. You amaze me every day with your wit. You constantly make me laugh,” Arroyave said in an Instagram post. “I can’t help it but I just love messing with you bc I absolutely love your grumpy face. You are my constant reminder of how great God is. You are my little miracle baby. Love you.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for a new season in 2019.