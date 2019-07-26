‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Kyle Richards’ Lengthy Rant With Clapback

Lisa Vanderpump is clapping back at former best friend Kyle Richards after her explosive Twitter rant. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke about Puppy Gate, the show and other claims made by Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd, Lisa took to Twitter to clarify her dog foundation’s adoption policies.

In one of her posts, Richards said Dorit Kemsley, who had given away Lucy Lucy Apple Juice to another home, “made a mistake. She should have turned the dog back into Vanderpump Dogs. There is no disputing that. Maybe it was the $5,000 return policy that made Dorit think finding a good home for Lucy on her own was a better choice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another fan replied to the tweet, writing: “Holy s— 5k to return? Did [Lisa Vanderpump] dogs walk on water?”

Vanderpump responded, as first captured by PEOPLE, “No the opposite [laughing out loud], even after a year she doesn’t understand.”

The Vanderpump Rules star added: “5k if you dump one of our dogs, to ensure that it will be returned to us if there is a problem.” She added in a later tweet that the $5,000 fee is in place “if you DO NOT return the dog to the center.”

“It’s in place to protect the animals,” Vanderpump responded to another fan who was confused about the policy. “Geez.”

In her rant, Richards addressed her issues with Vanderpump along with other topics.

“The Real Housewives is NOT Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” she said. “It is not Sex in the City. It is not scripted. It’s our reality. I have been on this show many years now. We just finished season 9 to be exact. There have been many tears and a lot of laughter over these 9 years.”

Richards said that this season left her “so frustrated at times” before speaking her mind about Puppy Gate.

“People who have spent their entire life treating life as a game and ‘winning’ at it have had lots of practice. When I was told to go to Vanderpump Dogs way back at the beginning of the season, I knew right away what was going on,” Richards said.

Another fan responded to Richards’ comment, “So that means you did know before you arrived at VP dogs? So why did you go? When you went, why did you act unaware of what was happening? Why did you question why dorits ex-dog was there? Who told you? Teddi? Production?”

Vanderpump responded to the tweet, writing, “Yes good point… And accuse me of protecting Dorit! She always maintained she knew nothing before…Oh dear.”

The drama, combined with Vanderpump’s grief after losing her brother led to her decision to leave the Bravo series after nine seasons. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion will come to an end Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.