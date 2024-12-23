‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reunites With Husband Mauricio Umansky for Christmas

A divorce isn’t stopping Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from spending the holidays together. The estranged couple, who are separated after 27 years of marriage, are currently in Aspen, CO ringing in the Christmas season together. TMZ caught The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Buying Beverly Hills staple spotted walking through the streets of Aspen this weekend alongside their dog. According to sources, the two have been “very cool” amid their split.

Umansky, who made waves on Dancing With the Stars, has been seen out with a couple different women while in Aspen, including model Eryl Masters, but sources say it’s just business between the two. She was reportedly attending an event along with Umanksy’s real estate company. Richards was recently asked if she’d join Umanksy in Aspen but she never gave a direct answer, until now.

Their split hasn’t been contentious, but the reason hasn’t been clear. Amid their separation, Richards’ friendship with country singer Morgan Wade had fans, co-stars, and family wondering if the relationship was more than platonic. Umansky has since moved out of their family home, leaving Richards an empty nester. She’s opening up more about their split in the current season of the Bravo reality series, while he shared his side of the story a bit in his Netflix real estate series.

As for why she hasn’t filed for divorce yet, Richards says it’s no rush. “It just hasn’t come up yet,” she told Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “You know, we’re good friends, and we get along really well, and I don’t know, we just live separate lives and it just hasn’t come up yet,” she continued. “When the time comes, we will address it.”

She added that she’s “not psyched” to have that conversation with Umanlsy. “It’s hard, and it’s not something either one of us feel comfortable initiating, we just kind of let it go and just really good friends, and we care about each other, and we get along, so it’s like, it is what it is right now,” she concluded.