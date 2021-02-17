'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Mourns the Death of Her 'Loving' Dog Khloe

✖

Kyle Richards is mourning the death of her dog, Khloe, admitting she isn't able to "put into words" the "pain" she feels. Taking to social media, she shared a series of photos and captioned them with her detailed thoughts and feelings. In the lengthy caption, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she had her sweet pup for 16 years.

"I have not been able to put into words the pain I feel after losing Khloe. My dogs are my other children and it hurts so much to think that she is gone," she said. "Why can't we live forever? It's a reminder that none of us are here forever and we have to appreciate every moment that we have. I used to carry Khloe in a baby carrier on my chest. I think that's when we decided maybe we should have another baby. She slept with me & on my stomach when I was pregnant with Portia. She slept by my kids ...loving & protecting them. Littlest dog with the biggest attitude. I will be forever grateful for the 16 years we had with her [heartbreak emoji]."

Several of her fans flooded her comment section with love and support following her heartbreaking loss. Popular Instagram account, Boss Baby Brody left a comment that read, "Omg i understand.... our Shelby (Weimaraner) is 16 and she's almost ready to leave us.... it's extremely difficult... i am so sorry and understand [four heart emojis] prayers for you guys we are so so sorry [four rainbow emojis]." Fellow RHBH star Dorit Kemsley said, "I'm so sorry for you loss baby." Someone else wrote, "I'm so sorry, Kyle. She was so sweet. Dogs lives are far too short; their only real fault. Love and hugs to all of you. I know you're heartbroken. Xo."

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo also commented saying, "Ughhh I'm so so sorry [heartbreak emoji] I know the heartache [sad face emoji]," while her fellow costar Teddi Mellencamp also chimed in leaving several emojis, saying, "So sorry." Richard's husband, Mauricio Umansky, also took to Instagram according to PEOPLE to share his own post in honor of their sweet baby saying, "Our little baby Khloe gave us so many great years of love and happiness. May she Rest In Peace. We will always [heart emoji] you and miss you [cry face emoji]."