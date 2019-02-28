‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Slams Troll’s ‘Disgusting’ Comment About Her Son

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne called out a troll for suggesting her son, a Los Angeles police officer, should be shot.

On Wednesday, Jayne shared a screenshot of a tweet directed to her. “Has someone shot your son yet? You probably could care less since you didn’t raise him. Maybe he’s better off dead,” the tweet read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is disgusting,” Jayne, 47, wrote in the Instagram caption.

The Twitter user, whose page has since been deleted, also told American Woman producer Kyle Richards her sisters – Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton – would be happy to see her dead. Richards quickly replied, “Seek professional help & turn off your TV #DoctorRichards.”

“Wow,” RHOBH producer Andy Cohen replied.

Wow — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 28, 2019

Jayne, whose real last name is Girardi, is best known for her hit single “Roller Coaster” and has been on RHOBH since 2015 as the husband of Los Angeles attorney Thomas Girardi. She has a 26-year-old son, Tommy, who has never appeared on the show and is from her first marriage. Before the RHOBH Season 9 premiere, Jayne told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that will probably not change.

“I don’t think so, no. You know, he has a private life; he’s a police officer,” she said when asked if Tommy would ever appear on the show. When asked what he looks like, Janye joked, “He looks just like me, but a boy.”

In a 2016 interview with The Daily Dish, Jayne said she is proud of her son, but still nervous because of the dangerous profession.

“I’m very proud of my son being in law enforcement, but obviously it can get a little nerve racking,” she said at the time. “It’s a dangerous profession. I’ve known my son was going to be in law enforcement from the time he could walk and talk. That’s all he’s ever wanted and that’s kind of your role as a parent is to honor who your children really are.”

In another interview, Jayne said she enjoyed having her son close to her as “free security,” although it is not clear if he still lives close by his mom.

“I actually love having my son there. He’s free security, OK?” she joked. “Free security and he never lets me forget it. But, you know, Tom’s very busy and travels all the time. I travel all the time, and my son is super busy. So it’s nice.”

Jayne also said she has not meddled in Tommy’s love life, adding, “I don’t have any requirements for my son, who he dates, because he’s an adult. He has good judgment and he has a great head on his shoulders.”

New episodes of RHOBH air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images