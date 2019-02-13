‘RHOBH’ Reveals Lisa Vanderpump’s Shady Season 9 Tagline

Lisa Vanderpump’s new tagline for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is a direct callout to her haters.

Ahead of Tuesday nights Season 9 premiere, the hit Bravo series reveled the stars’ different taglines for the series, with many of them being cutthroat hits at each other.

“You can stab me in the back, but whilst you’re there, kiss my ass,” Vanderpump declared in her new catchphrase, seemingly referring to her feud with her castmates.

News of the feuding reality stars first surfaced in October, when Vanderpump was revealed to be on the outs with the other stars of the show, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.

At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the SUR owner and Kemsley were fighting because the after reportedly took a dog she had adopted from Vanderpump to a shelter.

“The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation,” the source said. “She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

Another source teased that Richards, a longtime close friend of Vanderpump, got into a heated argument with Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd. The fight was teased in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 trailer.

The feud rumors even escalated to the point where Vanderpump had been rumored to have quit the series altogether, though she broke her silence to reject those reports in November.

“I am in this season. Obviously there are some parts I missed and you’ll see why. I think maybe we’ll have a better understanding when you watch the show,” Vanderpump told PEOPLE at the time.

“There’s a plethora of stories that say I’m quitting. If I had quit, I would have said it,” she added. “It wouldn’t be leaked on an outlet. Can we just trust that I would come up… I’ve never had a problem with kind of coming forward, speaking my mind.”

Along with Vanderpump’s one-liner, the rest of the cast’s tagline tease what’s ahead for the season.

“In Beverly Hills, the truth always has a way of rising to the top,” said Richards, who revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in early February that she and Vanderpump have not spoken since her fight with Ken.

Newcomer Denise Richards also promised to bring the drama. “My problem with the tabloids? My real life is so much juicier,” she says.

Fan-favorite Rinna’s new tagline was inspired by one of the Twitter followers: “In the game of life, it’s Rinna take all.”

“Most people talk about their fantasies; I’m living mine,” Jayne claimed in her one-liner.

“In business and in life, I wear many hats — and hairstyles,” Kemsley, who is known for switching up her hairdo, said.

“I’m not afraid of hard work, but I’ll never do your dirty work,” Mellencamp vows.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.