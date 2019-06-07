‘RHOBH’ Reunion Had Camille Grammer in the ‘Hot Seat’ as Lisa Vanderpump Skips Out

With Lisa Vanderpump opting out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, it was Camille Grammer who took heat from the other women.

Following Wednesday’s filming, an inside source told Us Weekly of the reunion, “Camille was in the hot seat. The women were taking her to task.”

While Grammer wasn’t a full Housewife alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley this season, she earned the cast’s ire by talking about Mellencamp and Kemsley behind their backs amid drama with Vanderpump’s refusal to film with her co-stars amid PuppyGate drama.

While the women agreed they would confront Grammer during the group’s trip to France this week, she had to stay back after California wildfires demolished her Malibu home.

When reunion host Andy Cohen confirmed on Instagram Live Wednesday that Grammer was filming with the other women, some fans were surprised, as she claimed on Twitter last month that she wouldn’t attend what she assumed would be a “Camille gang up.”

“That new target now that [Lisa Vanderpump] stopped filming is me. I’ll pass,” she wrote on Twitter at the time, deleting the message since. “They should pay me. The other ladies get big bonuses. I don’t.”

As for Vanderpump, the restaurateur made it clear in a DailyMailTV interview recently that she wouldn’t be attending the reunion, and that her future on the show in general was hanging in the balance.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she told the outlet. “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back, frankly.”

Vanderpump revealed earlier in the season that she wished she had taken time off from filming following the death of brother Mark, whom she lost to suicide.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she said. “It hasn’t been a good situation.”

“I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I’ve been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother’s suicide,” she continued. “The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

