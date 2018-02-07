Kyle Richards Questions Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump on ‘RHOBH’

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump have been friends on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for almost a decade now, but Monday’s episode of the Bravo show had the two are questioning how close they really are.

After saying she felt like she was being ignored by Dorit Kemsley and Richards, Vanderpump walked out of a group dinner to the outrage of her dining companions.

But Kemsley offers a bit of insight into why Vanderpump might have felt ignored, telling Richards she thinks Vanderpump’s withholding parents helped mold her into who she is today.

In a flashback, Vanderpump discusses her upbringing with the 41-year-old Bravo personality.

“Sometimes you can’t have from your family what you necessarily need or want,” she says. “I had a lovely upbringing, but I didn’t have somebody telling you, ‘I love you,’ and kissing you and pulling you into their bed. I mean, I would have loved that.”

Richards looks taken aback, telling the camera, “I’m shocked. I don’t really know a lot about how Lisa was raised or her relationship with her parents. She did not tell me that. Clearly, she has a different relationship with Dorit than me.”

The former child actress admits to Kemsley that her feelings are hurt “because I’d like to think we’re closer than that.”

“I mean I tell her a lot of private things about my family life and everything. It’s a little weird to me,” she says.

“I’m not secretive with my friends. My friends that I’m close with, I tell them everything, and I don’t wanna feel like it’s not an equal relationship,” she continues.

But Vanderpump spills to friend Erika Girardi that she felt unsupported when her friends brushed past her good news about a lawsuit being dropped to bring up old feuds.

“I think Kyle and I are so close that sometimes the rules relax a little,” Vanderpump says.

It’s at this moment when the show flashes back to earlier in the week, when Richards keeps interrupting a meal she’s having with her old friend to answer texts from her agent.

Everything blows up when the ladies all convene at Teddi Mellencamp’s beach house.

“I felt a little brushed aside over something that was really important to me,” Vanderpump explains.

“So you storm off because of that?” Richards asks, to which Vanderpump admitted she was also “tired” and “drained” after the lawsuit drama.

“Maybe you didn’t like that it wasn’t about you for a minute,” Richards counters.

“Well OK,” her friend replies. “It felt very different to me.”

It’s then that Richards drops a huge question, asking Vanderpump if she would have gotten up and left if Kemsley were “sitting there crying.”

“I don’t know,” Vanderpump says tiredly, asking to end the conversation.

Richards wonders to the camera what this feud could mean for their long-standing friendship, because she knows both expect apologies from each other and are stubborn enough to hold out for them.

“It just has me questioning where our friendship really stands and how much she genuinely cares abut me,” Richards says.

At the end of the day, however, it’s hard to keep these friends apart. After apologizing for being “unfair” to Richards, Vanderpump gets an apology for being ganged up on. The two end up crying and hugging beachside, but there might be tension in the future for these friends.

“Even though I don’t think she’s honest about why she really left, I’m getting an apology and I’ll take it,” Richards says.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor