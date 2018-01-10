Dorit Kemsley’s Drunken ‘Evil Twin’ Shocks During ‘RHOBH’ Party

The lack of electricity at Kyle Richards’ dinner party was the least of everyone’s problems during Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Things get boozy, FAST, at the party when Richards’ power went out ahead of dinner, causing all the Housewives to drink heavily to fend off the heat.

Conversations veer off track quickly, jumping from whether Dorit Kemsley was afraid of Lisa Vanderpump to how everyone’s husbands pronounce their names, with a significant amount of word slurring giving away people’s level of intoxication.

Camille Grammer then appears to shake up the dynamic, bringing her boyfriend (now fiance) David Meyer with her, whom she describes as “shy but handsome.”

Kemsley soon turns the conversation to whether or not she and her husband should have another child, then awkwardly asking Grammer whether she would have another child with Meyer.

“I don’t have a uterus,” Grammer replies, referring to the “radical hysterectomy” she underwent after a cancer diagnosis in 2013.

“There’s Dorit on her own, and then there’s Dorit with a couple of shots of tequila in her,” Richards says in a confessional, calling drunk Kemsley her “more talkative evil twin.”

Teddi Mellencamp also weighs in on her friend’s drunken conversation, calling her a bit of a “show pony.”

Kemsley’s sloppiness reached its peak however, when out of nowhere she screamed, “Camille, you’re a stupid c—!”

The dinner party falls totally silent after the obscenity, with no one really knowing what to say in response. But even though Grammer didn’t respond in the moment doesn’t mean she’s not fuming over the insult.

“Dorit, everyone’s entitled to act stupid once and a while, but you really abuse the privilege,” she tells the camera. “Honestly, at this point, I don’t give two s—s about you. But I care what David thinks, because if I’m associating with a ranting, crazed drunk woman, it makes me look bad.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

