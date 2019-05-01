‘RHOBH’: Lisa Vanderpump Ends Friendship With ‘Stupid Cow’ Dorit Kemsley After Icy Confrontation

Lisa Vanderpump is making her feelings about a possible reconciliation with Dorit Kemsley very clear in the aftermath of PuppyGate — it’s not going to happen.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd came face-to-face with Kemsley and her husband PK after they accused the Vanderpump Rules star of spreading negative stories about them and their failed dog adoption to the press.

“You have to understand, it’s very difficult for me to believe you had nothing to do with that,” Kemsley told Vanderpump, who maintained her innocence in the matter staunchly. “I care enough about our friendship that I know it has to be based on honesty, much like I believe you had something to do with the original story.”

But despite all that had happened, the Kemsley’s didn’t want their relationship with their longtime friends to end over the drama.

“You care enough about this that you want to do away with a friendship that I believe is stronger and more powerful than this incident, and that saddens me,” Kemsley said. “I can still say that this happened, but I still love you enough and I still care for you enough that I can put this behind us. I want to, more than anything. … I love you and I want to move forward.”

“Why can’t we just say, look, somewhere in the mix, this thing got messed up. Can we just eradicate it and move forward?” PK asked. “You don’t have to ruin a friendship over this. You’re being too black and white.”

But Todd and Vanderpump had no interest in maintaining the friendship with people who accused her of lying.

“You’re no friend of mine,” Todd told Kemsley, getting up and leaving. “PK, I’d like to stay friends with you, but after that? No way.”

“I’m sorry, I have to draw a line in the sand. If you believe I gave the story … we don’t have a friendship,” Vanderpump told Kemsley. “I stand by it. What do you want me to do? Do you want me to take a lie detector?”

“The fact that Dorit has taken this stance has basically ended the whole bloody thing,” the restauranteur added to the camera. “Let me just go on with my life. It’s easier talking to Congress than talking to that stupid cow.”

To the Kemsleys, she continued, “What’s the point of having a friend … who thinks you’re a liar? No. If I was you, I wouldn’t want to be friends with a liar, so why would you? … I don’t want love like that if you don’t believe me. I don’t want love like that.”

Todd chimed in, “You can only move forward if you understand that Lisa never ever lies. She’s the best friend you will ever have and if [Kemsley] doesn’t believe her, no friendship.”

While PK did eventually remit after Vanderpump swore on her children’s lives she didn’t know the source of the leak, Kemsley wouldn’t, saying, “I’m not going to beg for someone’s friendship when they’ve told me it’s this condition. I can only hear that someone doesn’t want to be my friend for so long and then it’s kind of like, I feel like the idiot.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo