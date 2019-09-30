‘RHOBH’ Alum Lisa Vanderpump ‘Doing Great’ After Exit, Lance Bass Says

Lisa Vanderpump is moving on from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills just fine! After her shocking exit from the Bravo series in June, the Vanderpump Rules star’s longtime friend, Lance Bass, dished to Us Weekly about how she’s been holding up post-show.

“We just had dinner a couple of weeks ago. You know, we have our weekly dinners. Vanderpump dinners, like, one of the best things ever because it lasts about five hours. And, you know, we get a little wine down us and we just laugh the whole time,” he told the outlet of the last time he had seen the Bravo star. “But she’s doing great. I mean, for the last year, she’s been very down. I mean, it’s been a hard year for her, her family situation. Of course, the girls turning on her, but it was nice to see her smile again and you know, she’s back to Lisa.”

Vanderpump did have a very difficult year in her personal life, confronting”Puppygate” drama regarding accusations she spread stories about co-star Dorit Kemsley to the tabloids while also mourning the suicide of brother Mark Vanderpump, who died just days before filming began at the age of 59 as the result of suicide. In June, the restaurateurs’ mother also passed away, forcing her to pause Vanderpump Rules filming.

“I made the decision to leave,” the reality personality said of leaving RHOBH behind in an interview with Us Weekly in June. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Things are looking up for the SUR owner, however, as she celebrated her 59th birthday with a message of hope earlier this month. “Thank you for your birthday wishes!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her blowing a kiss. “It’s been a tough year, but next year will be better!”

Photo credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images