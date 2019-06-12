‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Has ‘Nothing but Respect’ for Lisa Vanderpump Despite Falling Out

Kyle Richards isn’t holding a grudge against former best friend Lisa Vanderpump, despite their falling out over PuppyGate drama this season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about where she stands with her former castmate during her appearance Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Richards confessed to Cohen that she thought the two would still be friends today if she had stayed out of the drama surrounding PuppyGate, as well as the accusations that Vanderpump was selling stories about co-star Dorit Kemsley to the tabloids.

“However, we’re supposed to be honest and have an opinion, and I felt like I had to be honest in that moment,” she noted. “Even though Lisa and I have known each other the longest and are close, I’m friends with all these women and have respect for all of them, so I felt I had the duty to be honest.”

“It would have been easier [to stay out of it], trust me!” she added.

During the most memorable scene of Season 9, the former best friends got involved in a screaming match, with Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd even stepping in to kick Richards out of their home.

“I was honest with her when I went to her house, but other than that I’ve never said anything rude about Lisa in the press or in my interviews,” Richards said Tuesday, defending her actions towards the Vanderpump Rules star. “I have nothing but respect for her, and I care about her.”

The surrounding drama caused Vanderpump to announce her exit from RHOBH after nine seasons, which came soon after she skipped the reunion filming.

“The last year was a very negative year for me,” Vanderpump told Extra of her reason for leaving. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo