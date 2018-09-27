‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kim Richards off Probation for Hotel Room Arrest

Kim Richards is finally finished with her three-year probation after completing 450 hours of community service and attending 52 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, TMZ reports.

The news outlet reports that sources close to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said her probation recently ended. Though she had reportedly finished her community service and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, she still had to wait for her probation to end.

As previously reported, Richards was sentenced in October 2015 for a shoplifting arrest. She pleaded no contest to one count of petty theft; she was originally charged for stealing upwards of $600 from Target. Her three-year probation also acted as the sentencing for her arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel in April 2015, where she reportedly went on a “drunken rampage” according to TMZ. She was charged with trespass, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and public intoxication at the time.

After her arrest, she appeared on the Dr. Phil Show to talk about her personal struggles, admitting that she is an “alcoholic” after somewhat downplaying the addiction.

“I did have drinks a couple other times over the past few months. It was wine. I was ashamed to say anything at the reunion, embarrassed,” Richards told Dr. Phil. “I would have loved to say to the girls, ‘You know what, you’re right,’ but the way they were coming at me, they didn’t make it easy.”

The 54-year-old former child star seems to be in good spirits following the expiration of her probation, having recently celebrated her birthday with sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“I can’t tell you all how much this Birthday meant to ME,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “Having both of my sisters right next me to meant the world @kathyhilton & @kylerichards18 I love you both so so much..”

“I know Mom & Dad were with us last night,” she continued. “Thank you for such a beautiful dinner last night and bringing so many our dearest & special friends to celebrate my day and the beginning of this new year for me. I love you and love all who shared in our amazing evening..”

Richards’ legal drama is not over yet, however. The Blast reported last month that the reality TV star owes hundreds of thousands of dollars stemming from a dog-attack settlement all because she did not show in court.

The reality TV star reportedly did not show in court over a case in which her pit bull allegedly attacked a woman, so the judge granted the defendant a default settlement of $266,092.39.

The alleged incident took place in 2015, when a woman named Kelly Crossley claimed that Richards’ dog attacked her and caused bodily injuries, which she says includes permanent scarring, as well as mental and emotional pain. It’s unknown how far the settlement amount is from the original unspecified damages Crossley sought.