‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Claps Back After Fans Shame Her Racy ‘Business Casual’ Snap

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne hit back at trolls for trying to shame her for a nude photo she shared on Instagram Thursday.

Click here to see the NSFW Instagram photo.

Jayne, 47, shared a photo taken during a meeting with a photographer. There was just one thing missing in the shot: her clothes. Jayne is seen leaning over the table with her behind in full view, which is just enough to allow the photo to remain on Instagram. “Business casual,” Jayne added in the caption.

Several comments were negative, and Jayne took time out of her day to respond “How Many F—ks?” to many of them, notes Us Weekly.

“3 nearly nudes in a row. What’s the crisis?” one person wrote.

“No crisis here. Try trolling elsewhere. You’re boring. Happy I finally acknowledged you? I bet you are … please do not respond,” Jayne replied.

One person asked if she was a porn star, to which Jayne fired back, “You sound threatened.”

Another told her the nudity was unnecessary and said she was “stooping to the level of a newbie.”

“You sound ashamed of your body,” Jayne replied. “I’m not.”

Another person asked what her husband, Thomas Girardi, thought of the photo.

“He thinks it (sic) great,” Jayne replied. “Bet yours does too … don’t bother responding. Thanks.”

One person with a stuck caps lock button wrote, “YOUR HUSBAND LIKE THIS PICTURE I AM SURE HE IS PROUD OF YOU LOLLLLLLL UNBELIEVABLE WOW NO RESPECT.”

“Could you post a picture of your ass?” Janye replied. “I would like to compare and then we will see who is embarrassed … bet I win.”

Jayne was so proud of the photo that her very next post was a photo of President Donald Trump and President Barack Obama with her nude photo between them. “You guys keep talking while I fix these problems…. who did this?” she wrote, adding the hashtag “Erika Jayne for President.”

The singer has pushed the boundaries of Instagram in the past. In 2017, she shared a nude photo with three stars censoring the image.

“I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn’t resist a chance to tear me down and I was right,” she wrote, adding, “Go be offended at your own life… I’m living my life to the fullest.”

Jayne began her career as an actress and has been married to Girardi, an attorney, since 1999. In 2007, she scored a hit with the song “Roller Coaster” and has continued to record, even after joining RHOBH in 2015. She also appeared on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars in 2017.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images