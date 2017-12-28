‘RHOBH’ Alum Carlton Gebbia Sued Over Alleged Housekeeper Attack

Carlton Gebbia’s former housekeeper is coming at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member with some disturbing claims in a new lawsuit.

The housekeeper, referred to as Jane Doe in the suit, claims she worked for Gebbia for six years as a housekeeper, nanny, driver and personal assistant, reports TMZ.

She claims in the lawsuit that the former Bravo personality was under the influence of alcohol and would abuse her physically, verbally, emotionally and verbally, even slapping her.

Four months ago, the plaintiff alleges a drunken Gebbia attacked her at home when she had texted Carlton’s husband David Gebbia to tell him his wife had broken a TV with a baseball bat.

When Jane Doe tried to calm the former Housewife down, she claims she yelled at her and pushed her into the door.

The former employee claims she was badly injured and given two weeks off, but the next month was fired.

Also in the lawsuit, the housekeeper claims Gebbia has been suicidal over the years, allegedly throwing herself off the second story of her Beverly Hills home.

Reps for the Bravo-lebrity didn’t immediately respond to TMZ’s request for comment.

Photo credit: Twitter/@Carlton1311