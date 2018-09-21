‘RHOBH’ Alum Carlton Gebbia Officially Divorced

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Carlton Gebbia is officially back on the market. Her divorce from husband David Gebbia is final, TMZ reports.

A judge signed off on the divorce settlement Thursday, according to legal documents. David Gebbia filed for divorce in November 2017, citing irreconcilable differences, but the couple had been separated for almost a year before that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They had been married since September 1997 and have three children together: two teenage daughters and a 6-year-old son.

Not long after David Gebbia filed to divorce Carlton, she was sued by her housekeeper, who claimed that Carlton drunkenly attacked her. Carlton Gebbia denied the assault allegations.

She told TMZ last year that she thinks the lawsuit against her stems from a dispute over jewelry that disappeared from her Beverly Hills home.

Gebbia said that when she asked the longtime employee, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, to take a lie detector test to prove she didn’t steal the valuables, the woman stopped coming to work. When she returned after two weeks, she said the family decided to fire her.

In Jane Doe’s version of the incident, she said Gebbia attacked her at home when she texted David Gebbia to tell him his wife had broken a TV with a baseball bat.

Carlton Gebbia did admit to hitting a TV with a bat, but claimed that it was part of a joke with her kids.

When Jane Doe, who worked as a housekeeper, nanny, personal assistant and driver for Gebbia for six years, tried to calm down the former Housewife, she claimed she yelled at her and pushed her into the door.

Meanwhile, current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards owes over $200,000 in a dog attack settlement after she failed to show up in court over a case involving her pit bull allegedly attacking a woman.

Because Richards did not show in court, the judge granted the defendant a default settlement of $226,092.39.

The alleged incident took place in 2015, when a woman named Kelly Crossley claimed that Richards’ dog attacked her and caused bodily injuries, which she says includes permanent scarring, as well as mental and emotional pain.

It’s unknown how much she initially sued for and how different the settlement amount is from the initial amount she sought.

The same year as the alleged dog attack, Richards was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and battery of a police officer. She discussed the incident on the Dr. Phil Show, telling the host that she is an “alcoholic” after somewhat downplaying the addiction.

“I did have drinks a couple other times over the past few months. It was wine. I was ashamed to say anything at the reunion, embarrassed,” Richards told Dr. Phil. “I would have loved to say to the girls, ‘You know what, you’re right,’ but the way they were coming at me, they didn’t make it easy.”