‘RHOA’s’ Nene Leakes Lists Georgia Mansion Weeks After Husband Gregg’s Death

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has been going through some major changes as of late. The Swagg Boutique owner is mourning the Sept. 2 death of her longtime husband, Gregg, who died of complications from colon cancer. Nene became Gregg’s caretaker amid his illness and the way in which cancer impacted their marriage was documented on her last two seasons of the show. Now, the reality TV legend is selling her Georgia mansion, the home she shared with Gregg since 2015.

TMZ reports that Nene purchased the mansion in 2015 for $2.1 million. She recently listed the home for $4 million. The Mediterranean-styled home is nearly 10,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms. The home also boasts a resort-style pool with waterfall features. Her famous walk-in closet that was most-talked-about during one of her blowup scenes on RHOA remains in impeccable condition. Nene reportedly invested loads of money into the home to make it what it appears to be today.

Nene’s home sits amid a close-knit, gated country club community adjacent to a golf course. The landscaping views are definitely a plus. Nene is working with Elaine Richardson with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty on selling the home.

It’s unclear what Nene’s next move will be. She owns a lounge and restaurant in Georgia, The Linnethia, which she opened this year with the help of Gregg. As of now, she’s focused on grieving, telling People Magazine that her days are filled with extreme highs and lows. “I keep thinking to myself he’s away on a trip and he’ll be right back,” she says. “I’m still waiting for him to come home.”

Nene and Gregg married for the first time in 1997 before divorcing in 2012. They remarried in 2013 and remained together until his death. Nene finds comfort in their love story, telling People she said to Gregg in his last days, “I married you twice, crazy man! ”