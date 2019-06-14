‘RHOA’ Star Phaedra Parks Posts ‘Super Fun Slimy Time’ Photo Amid Apollo Nida Arrest

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband Apollo Nida was recently arrested after being released from prison, but Parks doesn’t seem too publicly bothered.

On Thursday, the reality star was all smiles in a new photo she shared of herself and her sons, Ayden Nida and Dylan Nida, as the trio visited Nickelodeon Slime City in Buckhead, Georgia. Slime City is a 20,000-square foot space filled with Nickelodeon’s famous green slime for kids to explore, as well as multiple attractions centered on the sticky substance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Parks and her boys appear slime-free in the photo, her caption indicated that the trio had plenty of fun during their visit.

“Thank you [Nickelodeon] for a super #fun slimy time at [Nick Slime City] [family fun] [mom life],” she wrote.

In 2014, Nida pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud and was sentenced to 96 months in prison. His sentence was shortened by one year and he was recently released only to be picked up again days later.

A representative of the US Marshals Service told Page Six on Thursday, June 13 that Nida was picked up by the US Marshals Service and had broken a condition of his release. He was living in a halfway house after being released from custody on June 5 and his sentence is scheduled to end on Oct. 15, 2019.

“He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the representative said. “We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

Parks’ divorce from Nida was finalized in 2017 after Parks originally announced plans to divorce her husband in 2014.

In 2016, Parks told Entertainment Tonight that she did her best to make sure that Nida was able to communicate with his sons while behind bars.

“Apollo and I, obviously, are going to be connected through our wonderful children through the rest of our lives,” she said. “I try to keep him in the loop as much as possible because he obviously is in prison. I’m very cognizant that he wants to be a father … and when he reaches out and calls, we try to make sure there’s an open line of communication with the boys.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin