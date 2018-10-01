First ‘RHOA’ Season 11 Trailer Reveals New Cast Members, New Fights

The Real of Housewives of Atlanta are back for season 11, and with them comes two new faces and some familiar fights.

In the first trailer released by Bravo Monday, fans got an early look at what this season — premiering Nov. 4 — will bring, as well as the Georgia peaches who will be battling it out on screen.

Returning to the Bravo franchise this season are NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, who revealed she and fiancé Dennis McKinley were expecting their first child together earlier this month.

Promoted to peach status this season is Eva Marcille, whom fans of the series will recognize as a former Friend of the Housewives and America’s Next Top Model alum, as well as newcomer Shamari DeVoe, who was part of the R&B group Blaque and is married to New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe.

DeVoe is pegged as Williams right off the bat as a “wild card,” and she definitely shows that side in the trailer, admitting enthusiastically to having been in an open relationship, threatening to fight someone and telling OG Housewife Leakes, “I was an A-list when you was an Alias.”

Appearing as Friends of the Housewives will be fan favorite Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam. Not returning for another season will be Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, currently pregnant with her and husband Marc Daly’s first child.

In addition to the new cast members, fans of RHOA will see their favorites going through quite a few life changes this season, whether it be Williams’ pregnancy and relationship with McKinley, Bailey’s love connection with boyfriend Mike Hill and Marcille’s wedding to Michael Sterling.

“They are begging for Eva the Diva to come back,” Marcille sobs in the trailer. “Anything that can go wrong is going wrong.”

Leakes is also teary-eyed while dealing with husband Gregg’s cancer diagnosis after he suffered from heart issues during last season.

“It is just a lot,” she says, breaking down to her fellow Housewives.

Meanwhile, Williams’ relationship with her new man appears to be causing more drama between her and Kandi Burruss, who has it on good intel that her frenemy’s beau might still be in a relationship with his ex.

“He’s a dog alright,” she says of McKinley before the two women go at each other during a gathering, with Williams telling Burruss, “I’m nobody’s victim, b—.”

Fans will remember the two still haven’t ended their beefing over Williams accusing Burruss and her husband of trying to drug and sexually assault her two seasons ago, a rumor started by former Housewife Phaedra Parks.

It looks like the women of Atlanta will have plenty to dish out this season. Williams may have said it best when she tells the camera, “Welcome to Atlanta, b—.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 11 on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: YouTube/Bravo