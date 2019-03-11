‘RHOA’ Stars Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss Break Down NeNe Leakes’ ‘Scary’ Freakout

Things between NeNe Leakes and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars may be changed forever after she flipped out on Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and the crew in last week’s shocking episode.

In Sunday’s all new episode, Williams, Burruss and Marlo Hampton gathered together to unpack what had gone down during Leakes’ “Bye Wig” party, during which she got physical with the crew, ripping one cameraman’s shirt after Williams and Burruss attempted to go into her closet despite her protests.

Very little of the resulting melee was filmed, but Williams, currently pregnant with her first child, could be heard saying she was scared before the footage cut out. In Sunday’s episode, Williams explained that she didn’t realize what she was doing would push Leakes past the brink, reiterating just how “scary” things got for her before they were reigned in.

“I was shocked when I realized NeNe had put her hands on the crew,” she confessed to the camera. “I just didn’t realize it was that deep of a situation, but apparently it was.”

It was then that Williams was puzzlingly enough asked about how the belt she was wearing at the time ended up no longer on her.

“Nothing happened with the belt,” she insisted in a less-than-convincing way when asked by producers, adding when pressed, “I’m not really talking about that, because our relationship will be ruined.”

Whatever it was, Williams revealed it had changed the entire dynamic of her relationship with her close friend and sister figure.

“I love NeNe, and I totally feel for her situation, but for me, the tables have definitely turned,” she said. “I just don’t think it’s an excuse for her to put her hands on anybody or to treat her friends like that.”

Burruss agreed that the moment was “uncomfortable” and “scary,” but Leakes still had her defenders in Hampton, as well as Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, who agreed that things shouldn’t have turned physical, but commiserated with Leakes’ ongoing emotional strife over husband Gregg’s cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t know if it was the invasion that was really the issue, but I know it was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Bailey said.

Even Williams decided to set aside her reservations, apologizing to NeNe in a text message, which she explained prompted a likewise apology.

“At the end of the day, if I have to bow down to the situation, that’s what I’m gonna do,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo