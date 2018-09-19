‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Updates Fans on Husband’s 5-Hour Cancer Surgery

NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg is resting well after going under the knife for five hours Monday as part of his cancer treatment.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer in June, and Monday asked for prayers from fans on Instagram as he was preparing to have an unspecified surgery.

“My hunni is having what we hope and pray is his last surgery towards a full recovery today!” she wrote alongside a photo of folded hands. “It will be a long surgery so we are asking you to pray for the surgeon’s hands, pray for Gregg’s comfort please! Prayers, strength, peace and kindness for myself, his children and family during this time! Amen (come on pray warriors).”

Since then, she has been documenting the stressful experience for friends on Instagram Live, showing Gregg’s hospital bed being moved into his recovery room after surgery

“The hard part is over,” Leaks said. “Now it’s time to heal.”

Tuesday, she updated fans in another Live, saying, “Gregg is doing really, really well” and that he was taking time to himself before the rush of well-wishers to “reset and get himself together.”

“His surgery was very long — longer than we expected. He came out of surgery about 7:45 p.m. last night,” Leakes said. “He’s doing really good. He looked amazing when he came out of surgery, actually. He looked really, really good.”

“Today he’s really, really, really, really sore, so he’s not doing much of anything,” she continued. “He’s super sore. … Other than that, he’s doing really, really well.”

Gregg, 64, will stay in the hospital until he can get up and move around on his own, the Bravo star continued.

“I’m thinking he will probably be there the week. Hopefully sooner he can come home. … Keep praying for Gregg. He’s going to be home soon,” she added.

While Gregg regains his strength, the RHOA cast and crew have been trying to make the best of a bad situation, with Bravo regular Marlo Hampton going out on a shopping trip with Leakes to purchase things to make his hospital room more comfortable.

“We showed all the way out,” Leakes said. “We ended up buying Gregg a rug for his bathroom, towels, hand cloths… We were just trying to make him feel good because Gregg doesn’t want any flowers. So we’re doing balloons and other stuff to decorate his room to make him feel like he can be a little more comfortable.”

Hampton and co-star Cynthia Bailey have been by Leakes’ side the entire time, and the RHOA star was sure to thank them on Instagram with a gallery of photos of them and a touching caption.

“We can’t pick our family but friends are special people! Cynthia and Marlo you showed the definition of a real FRIEND yesterday! From Marlo decorating Gregg’s hospital room to Cynthia helping Gregg sip water from a cup! You both provided love, laughs and comfort all while driving me crazy to having Gregg put us out his room. No matter what, I want to say THANK YOU! It feels good to have friends like you around in a time of need. It meant a lot and i will never forget it,” she wrote.

Leakes also was sure to thank her fans for their thoughts and prayers in Tuesday’s Live.

“I need all the prayers I can get,” she said. “Gregg and I as a couple, we’ve literally been through everything a couple could possibly go through. The key word is through, because we got through it. I just don’t think there’s anything that Gregg and I haven’t been through. … We’ve experienced it.”

“At a time like this, this is when you really have to think back to the vows you took. Sickness and health… these vows are really showing up right now,” she said.

Wishing the best for the couple as Gregg recovers!

Photo Credit: Instagram / NeNe Leakes