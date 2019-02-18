‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Admits to ‘Rocky’ Relationship With Husband Gregg Prior to Cancer Diagnosis

NeNe Leakes’ struggles in her marriage to husband Gregg came long before he was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted that the ongoing marital problems in her home didn’t start with the devastating diagnosis as Gregg prepared to go under the knife for another surgery.

Describing their relationship since their blow-up during her Japan vacation as “coexisting,” NeNe copped to the cameras how deep their issues truly went.

“Before Gregg was diagnosed with cancer, we were rocky, because he was so difficult to deal with,” she explained. “The fussing and the arguing, I just can’t take it anymore. He’s a f—ing grouch.”

She confessed that even before the diagnosis, Gregg “wasn’t happy,” leading her to question, “Am I happy? Are we truly happy together?”

“There’s no question of whether I love Gregg or not—you know I do,” NeNe said. “Gregg is always my rock. it has nothing to do with cancer. It has everything to do with, I don’t wanna live my life unhappy.”

NeNe has been struggling to keep it together in her marriage amid the stress of Gregg’s cancer since it was revealed that the surgery he underwent to remove the diseased portion of his colon had not eliminated all of the cancer cells in his body. Upon learning the bad news, Gregg vowed to disregard his doctors’ suggestion of chemotherapy, with the couple focusing on alternative medicine solutions instead.

In last week’s episode of RHOA, NeNe revealed that the fight had been taking a toll on her as a caretaker.

“I get that he’s overwhelmed and he’s scared, but I am overwhelmed, too,” she told friend Cynthia Bailey. “It’s a lot for me. I don’t ever get this emotional about things, but this is making me emotional. It really is because Gregg and me — we been tight for a long time. It just sucks. I’m so serious, I never get this upset about stuff.”

“The fact that him and me barely talk — I feel like we’re going back the same way we came,” she said, starting to cry. “We gonna be breaking up. It’s really hard. I have to be way out here by myself, and I can’t talk to him.”

Gregg reached out to his wife not long after her breakdown with a letter that left her once again in tears.

“You are for me,” the letter began. “When you are in pain, I hurt, too. Forgive me, my errors, and let me drown you in my love. Hurt no more, for I feel the pain I inflicted on you. Let me back in your heart so that I can touch it and mend our love as we continue to grow with each other.”

He continued, “I love you so much,” signing the note, “Your husband, friend and biggest supporter.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravio.

Photo credit: Instagram/NeNe Leakes