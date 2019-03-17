‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Done With ‘Sneaky, Underhanded’ Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes said she is ending her friendship with co-star Cynthia Bailey, whom she claims did something “very sneaky and underhanded.”

On Wednesday, Leakes, 51, shared a 12-minute rant on her Instagram Live page Wednesday, telling fans she is no longer friends with Bailey because of her actions during RHOA Season 11.

“Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion, [that’s] on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded,” Leakes explained, reports PEOPLE. “I’m just telling you the truth. I always just tell you like it is. You don’t like it, you don’t like it and you can just figure it out when you figure it out. She has done a lot of stuff that you all don’t get to see on the show that’s just underhanded, and I always come out looking like the bad guy. She’s done a lot of f—ed up stuff and that’s just for real.”

Leakes said Bailey apparently crossed a line while they filmed the RHOA Season 11 finale, which does not air until next month.

“Cynthia did something in the finale that just doesn’t work for me,” Leakes explained. “You won’t see everything but I think you will get the point. here were some other things… I asked her a lot of stuff and she lied and lied and lied and lied. ‘Til finally, this finale really shows the sneaky, underhanded, Cynthia Bailey.”

Leakes said the split was “unfortunate,” and said she does not have a problem still being “co-workers” with Bailey, 52.

“I don’t have no hate in my heart for Cynthia,” Leakes said before saying she would not speak with Bailey outside the context of the show.

Bailey and Leakes were close friends when Bailey first joined the show in 2010, but the friendship was derailed during RHOA Season 6. It took them years to reconcile, and all that hard work was undone. A source told PEOPLE the latest rift has to do with Bailey’s friendship with former RHOA star Kenya Moore, one of Leakes’ rivals.

“NeNe is all about loyalty,” the insider explained. “That wasn’t loyal to NeNe. And for her, that was it.”

Leakes’ Instagram Live rant came just a few days after Bailey and Marlo Hampton revealed something happened during the RHOA Season 11 finale to inspire Leakes to unfollow her co-stars on social media. The only cast member she is still following is Shamari DeVoe.

When asked what happened on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hampton teased, “Oh, you’re going to have to tune in to the reunion for that one.”

“Suffice to say, I don’t think NeNe was thrilled when she left the reunion,” Andy Cohen said.

Leakes even unfollowed Cohen, an executive producer on the Real Housewives shows for Bravo, on Instagram.

During her Instagram Live rant, Leakes explained that the other cast members ganged up on her during the reunion and were only stepping up to impress producers.

“It’s so crazy to me because these girls come on the show playing checkers. I’m already over here playing chess,” Leakes explained. “So it’s so ridiculous to me for all them to like, ‘Let’s all link up together and act like we’re nice’ and stuff. When they really aren’t. And you know, I don’t mind being the villain because my check gets bigger as I become the villain. So it’s okay with me.”

Leakes later said she does not have to follow her co-stars on social media and said she never followed Cohen on Instagram in the first place.

This season of RHOA has shown Leakes trying to care for her husband, Gregg, who is being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. In one episode, she lashed out at a cameraman, Kandi Burriss and Porsha Williams for trying to get a peek at her bedroom closet even though she asked them to stay out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

