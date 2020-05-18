'RHOA's Kim Zolciak Reveals How She's Able to Get Botox, Lip Fillers During Pandemic

✖

Kim Zolciak-Biermann hasn't been letting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keep her from keeping up with her Botox and fillers. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up to Andy Cohen about the state of her beauty routine during Sunday's remotely-filmed Watch What Happens Live when asked if her appearance was the result of nine weeks without cosmetic procedures.

"No, Andy. So Atlanta opened up," Zolciak-Biermann said of Georgia's decision to reopen before the majority of other states. "[Daughter Brielle] and I both were [the doctor's] first. She did my Botox, touched up my lips a little bit. I get migraines just in general, so the Botox actually really helps me in the back of my neck here and [my forehead], so that's kind of my goal. I mean, I am getting old. I'll be 42 on Tuesday."

As for daughter Brielle Biermann, 23, Cohen was curious about the state of her lips after the Don't Be Tardy star previously dissolved her filler earlier this year. "Brielle did her lips, touched up her lips. She wanted to outline the actual lip itself, so that pops. There's a fine balance," Kim said. "Brielle's 23, honey, she's going to do, no matter what, what she wants to do. ...Neither one of us are overly happy with our lips right now so it's a work in progress, but yeah, they're gone, they're pretty much gone."

Kim's husband, Kroy Biermann, has been doing double duty when it comes to caring for his family, taking on the role of the reality star's hair stylist and nail technician amid the pandemic. "Kroy's been coloring my hair," Kim said. "He bought a nail drill and acrylic to do my nails and the girls' because I've had nails on since I was 15. Kroy's colored my hair for years because my hairdresser's in Arizona... I'm 100 percent grey so every three weeks he colors my roots."

Meanwhile, Kim's 18-year-old daughter Ariana is considering changing up her college plans to stay closer to home with the pandemic being so uncertain. "She graduated this year, yeah, she's going on to Arizona. She's supposed to go to ASU," Kim revealed. "I think with the corona and not knowing what's going on with schooling, she might go to Georgia here. She's enrolled in ASU right now. We may pull her from that. Why am I going to pay $50,000 for her to just do it on the computer? It doesn't make sense. So we're up in the air."

Kim added of speculation that the Zolciak-Biermann family would end up following Ariana to Arizona if she did stay enrolled in ASU, Kim said, "I can't imagine being away from any of my children so if one of them is going to leave, I'm probably going to follow."