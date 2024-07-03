Kroy Biermann Cited for 'Aggressive' Loose Dog Amid Kim Zolciak Divorce

Kroy Biermann must love visits from the police. Biermann and his estranged wife, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, have had law enforcement called to their home several times in the last year for various domestic incidents. A judge mandated them to live in separate areas of their marital Georgia mansion. The home is currently for sale but in jeopardy of foreclosure and auction, and has been rescued at the 11th hour from the auction block at least twice. Now, police have been called for an incident involving Biermann's dog.

TMZ obtained a police report that reveals the former NFL star was hit with a citation due to a neighbor's complaint about his dog, a Kig Corso named Stone, getting loose and allegedly terrorizing a neighbor. Making matters worse, the dog reportedly is left unattended and with an open gate left to wander. The media outlet also shows a neighborhood Facebook page with complaints about the dog getting loose and scaring neighbors and their children. This isn't the first time a dog and danger have been in the same sentence in the Zolciak-Biermann household.

In 2017, their son Kash sustained injuries to his face after being bitten on the face by the family's rescue dog, Sinn, in 2017. She later revealed Kash had reconstructive surgery. "I waited to share this story until my baby was healed! Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met. Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago," she wrote in a post published on Instagram. "We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could." A year after the incident, Zolciak shared images of the dog and Kash embracing.