Brielle Biermann Looks Dramatically Different in New Photo After Dissolving Lip Fillers

Brielle Biermann is rocking a new and fresh-faced look after revealing Saturday she was dissolving the lip fillers that gave the Don’t Be Tardy daughter her signature pout. The 22-year-old showed off her significantly different face in an Instagram video Monday, in which she mugs for the camera while sporting a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and beachy waves.

“New year! New lips! New hair! Same b—!” Biermann captioned the video.

The Bravo star first began getting lip fillers at age 18, but revealed on her Instagram Story Saturday that she had dissolved the filler and would be going back to a more natural look.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself. “2020 new year new me!”

Despite being “black n blue for a few days” due to the removal, Biermann implied she would be finding a sweet spot between her natural lips and the filler she had previously, sharing a picture of herself at age “16 or 17” and writing, “I know y’all know these lips ain’t the vibe.”

In February 2019, Biermann told PEOPLE Now that she had been insecure about her lips for a long time “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she said. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you b—, I want lips that look like yours. … Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

Brielle’s mom has been behind her all the way since the start of her lip journey, telling Us Weekly in 2018, “She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice.”

“She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option,” the RHOA alum shared. “So, she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

