Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Daughter Has Been ‘Dying to be 18’ so She Could Do Her Lips

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter Ariana is all grown up! After the 18-year-old Don’t Be Tardy daughter rocked her 41-year-old mom’s old Playboy bunny costume for Halloween, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s followers were shocked at her transformation, with some criticizing Zolciak-Biermann for allowing her to dress that way.

View this post on Instagram happy halloween 🎃 👻 A post shared by ariana biermann (@arianabiermann) on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:45pm PDT

“Well, she’s 18 now, so it was like, ‘Do it,’ you know!” Zolciak-Biermann told Entertainment Tonight Friday. “I think she’s been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she’s been dying to be 18.”

Part of the shock for people, the Bravo star contended, is seeing Ariana on TV from such a young age.

“She’s been on camera since she was four years old,” Zolciak-Biermann explained. “She was four on Real Housewives of Atlanta… and she had a Halloween party and she was like, ‘Mom, I need one of your costumes, like, what am I going to do?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. What do you want? I don’t really dress up, sweetie. All I have is that Playboy costume,’ and she’s like, ‘I’ll try it,’ and it worked. And so it wasn’t like she had planned for it, but it worked out and she looked great in it.”

Zolciak-Biermann added that Ariana intends to get lip filler done just like her and older daughter Brielle.

“She’s blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she’s probably a little bit more motivated,” she admitted. “But I’m like, ‘You’re 18.’ Until you’re 18 you can’t do anything and that’s kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we’re doing OK.”

Her 5-year-old daughter, Kaia, is also looking to walk in her mom’s footsteps, regularly watching Zolciak-Biermann’s 2011 wedding video to husband Kroy Biermann

“Kaia watches our wedding at least twice a week, so we actually see it as well,” Kim said. “She loves to watch the wedding. But we try to watch it every year on our anniversary just to kind of remind us where we came from and how much we’ve grown. Thankfully, I’m very much in love with him, so I don’t need a reminder of how much I loved him then because I actually love him more today.”

