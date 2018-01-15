‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Kim Zolciak Biermann Accuses NeNe Leakes of Being on Drugs

At the end of Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim Zolciak Biermann accused NeNe Leakes of being on drugs.

Leakes tried to clear the elephants in the room among the show’s cast by inviting them all over to her house for “NeNe’s Elephant Room Event,” even bringing in a psychic. It did not quite work out as well as she intended. In the end, Leakes admitted, “Nothing was resolved here.”

After everyone else left, Leakes had a sit-down with Zolciak Biermann. She was not quite sure what Leakes meant by there being an “elephant in the room” between them. She didn’t understand why Leakes didn’t show up to the dinner seen earlier in the episode.

That’s because Leakes wanted to have a private, one-on-one conversation.

“I don’t feel like it’s that big of a deal,” Zolciak Biermann said. But Leakes does, and her friend rolled her eyes.

When Leakes said she felt like the “energy is off,” Zolciak Biermann looked stunned.

“I’m just always trying to understand why we’re always…”

Zolciak-Biermann interrupted. “I don’t feel like you’re always yourself. I feel like you’re off. I feel like at your party, you were not really there,” she told Leakes.

“I really wondered if you were on f— drugs at your house,” Zolciak Biermann said. Cue dramatic music.

“No,” Leakes said. “Drugs? What kind of drugs?”

“Pills or something! You’re eyes were like… over here,” Zolciak Biermann said. “I felt like you were not really there.”

“She’s pulling s— out of her ass!” Leakes said in her testimonial.

When asked to further explain what the “elephant” is between them, Leakes said she feels like their relationship is only surface-deep.

“You are just never supportive,” Leakes said. But Zolciak Biermann didn’t agree.

“Oh my God, what a joke,” Zolciak Biermann is heard saying at the end of the episode. Twitter wasn’t happy with her lies and accusations.

