Kenya Moore Hurls Transphobic Insult at Kim Zolciak Biermann on ‘RHOA’

A jab from castmate Kim Zolciak Biermann about her marriage caused Kenya Moore to hit back with an over-the-line transphobic joke in this week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In Zolciak Biermann’s first appearance of the season, the ladies are hanging out at NeNe Leakes’ house when the conversation turns to Kenya Moore’s new husband Marc Daly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two eloped in St. Lucia without inviting cameras or castmates, and the ladies of Atlanta find it odd that none of them have met the businessman in person yet.

When her castmates ask when they’ll get to meet the elusive Daly, Moore responds, “soon, hopefully soon.”

In response, Zolciak Biermann makes a face and says, “It ain’t gonna f–king happen, b-tch, because he don’t exist.”

“Shut the f–k up, OK?” Moore responds. “Why do you have such a hard-on for me? Didn’t they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard-on? Whack off somewhere. Get it off. Jack off somewhere and get it off your chest.”

The other Housewives look shocked at the joke, but the two keep going, trading insults about each others’ husbands and hair until Moore gets in a jab about Zolciak Biermann’s John Legend scandal.

The mother of six got slammed earlier this year when she jokingly offered to pimp out her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann for John Legend tickets.

“Worry about your life and your daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets,” Moore yells.

This week’s episode ended right as the ladies looked like they were about to get physical, so fans are excited to see the rest of the feud play out next week.

Let the record show ☝🏾that Kim did NOT deny Kenya’s accusation about her pimping out her daughter for some John legend tickets😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/aFtIKZKrFx — Nini (@AnishaRenee_) November 27, 2017

Yass Kim is poking Kenya, Kenya is going to come out with the claws. Kenya tried to ignore Kim but Kim kept on saying smack so Kenya came out with a Jab #RHOA — Nida (@nidzi1k) November 27, 2017

Did y’all peep Kim’s leg kick as she got off of the couch to approach Kenya💀 Omg, I can’t wait till next weeks episode😭 #RHOA 🍑 pic.twitter.com/4SYdjD9zsn — Simone I. Austin♕ (@simoneaustina) November 27, 2017

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.