'RHOA': Kenya Moore Insinuates Marlo Hampton Is Using Home Invasion For Publicity

Marlo Hampton may have finally gotten her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but not everyone thinks she's sweet. The fashionista of the bunch has been at odds with Kenya Moore since the start of Season 14. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster, but ahead of the season, they called a truce. It didn't last long, and things between them are getting worse as the season airs. Hampton was recently a victim of a home invasion at her Sandy Springs, GA townhome. While Moore has sympathy, she feels Hampton is using it as an extension of her storyline beyond the show.

Hampton spoke with WSB-TV and explained a horrifying ordeal of masked and armed men kicking down her door. "When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream, and I knew that scream was a scream of fear, my heart dropped," she told the outlet in an update. The invasion occurred on July 1. She says she ran to a panic room, dialed 911, and they fled. Since the incident, four suspected gang members are now in custody in connection to at least 15 home invasions over the past year — some of which targeted celebrities. "I just thank God and we're covered in the blood of Jesus, and I'm here to share this story with you," Hampton continued in her news interview. "But my main concern is, I want all the ladies … I want everyone to be aware if you are posting, if you do have luxury items, be careful."

The mother of rapper Future's child, Brittni Mealy, was also targeted. Sgt. Matt McGinnis also spoke with the same outlet as Hampton, noting it's been a year-long investigation. "We got lucky, and we got it right. And as we targeted them, they came on scene. Both a foot chase and a vehicle chase ensued and we were able to take four people into custody," he said, adding the arrest took place as they were headed to Mealy's home.

But Moore says Hampton could have helped others, namely her co-stars on the show, from also being targeted. "Happy no one was hurt … but she took the time to withhold information from the cast that could possibly help keep us safe, but was happy to release details in interviews. #rhoa #fake," she wrote via Twitter.