‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss’ Husband Slammed by Fans for Taking Daughter to Strip Club

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss‘ husband Todd Tucker is under fire for bringing his daughter to a strip club. The 45-year-old shared a video of Kaela Tucker at the club in London.

In the video, posted to Tucker’s Instagram, Kaela can be seen sipping on a drink with a dancer behind her. Her father joked in the caption, “watch out for the bootie! Lol!” Tucker’s comments were quickly flooded with shock and outrage from fans, who felt it was inappropriate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram @kpt__ watch out for the bootie! Lol! A post shared by Todd Tucker (@todd167) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

“Real dads dont take their kids to a strip club. So you must not be a real dad. This is disgusting. Just because your mother took you there does not make it right,” one commenter wrote.

“This is extremely creepy,” another wrote.

“Just No, [shaking my damn head]!,” a third added. “Kandi might be cool with it but I find that inappropriate — that’s what friends, cousins, anyone else is for. Todd’s concerned about being cool instead of doing the right thing when there’s so many other ways to be cool with your daughter — this shouldn’t be one of them.”

“Omg she look so uncomfortable Todd u should be [ashamed] smh,” another Instagram commenter chimed in.

Not everyone had a problem with Tucker’s decision, however. Some felt that it was fine for him and Kaela to be at the club together, noting that she’s in her 20s.

“They are both adults. I don’t see the big deal. What’s it matter if she went with friends or with her dad,” one supporter wrote on Instagram.

“I was just watching y’all on The Talk earlier today. Forget what they have to say you and your daughter is grown, y’all having a good time i didn’t see what the problem was,” another added.

“1) his daughter is an entire adult. 2) strip where…that girl is fully dressed 3) who cares? They are having fun. Mind ya biz-nay-yee,” another commenter weighed in.

Tucker addressed the controversy in an interview with TMZ. He defended the decision to bring Kaela to the strip club, telling the outlet people in his family party with their kids. Additionally, Tucker explained that it’s not the first time he and Kaela visited the strip club together, it’s merely the first time he’s documented it on Instagram.

“Me and my daughter been to the strip club before — we’ve been to Magic City, ain’t no big deal,” he assured outraged fans. “Me and my mom even went to the strip club before. It’s in our genes.”

“They’re going to go anyway, so why not experience it and have fun with your kids,” Tucker continued. “That’s what we need to do — we need to spend more time with our kids, even if it’s at the strip club.”

Burruss hasn’t commented on Tucker’s outing with his daughter at this time.