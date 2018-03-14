‘RHOA’ Newcomer Eva Marcille Admits She’s ‘Scared’ of Kim Zolciak Biermann and Kenya Moore

Eva Marcille may be new to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she already knows which of her castmates she’d like to avoid!

The model opened up to Us Weekly on Wednesday about her relationship with Kim Zolciak Biermann and Kenya Moore.

“It doesn’t exist,” Marcille, who debuted on RHOA on the Jan. 28 episode, told Us Weekly when asked about her relationship with Moore. “Yeah, she’s like coming for me and no one sent for her. I really don’t understand what it is.”

“She was gone for most of the season,” the America’s Next Top Model winner continued. “And I thought mean girls died in like high school like, I didn’t realize they were knocking on 50 but hey girl live your best … I thought like she’s on this whole other space you know … I get her irritation towards certain people that she’s had history with.”

Moore has noticably been absent from most of the recent episodes of the Bravo show, skipping the group trip to Barcelona, Spain allegedly due to her unwillingness to film her secret wedding to husband Marc Daly over the summer.

“I haven’t been around Kenya and her husband … Or Kim,” Marcille explained. “Yeah, they both scare me. Just to be completely honest they both scare me.”

Zolciak Biermann and Moore have long been at odds, with their feud almost coming to blows this season when the Don’t Be Tardy personality called Moore’s marriage to Daly “fake” and Moore accused Zolciak Biermann of “pimping” out her daughter, Brielle, for John Legend tickets.

“Let me tell you something, b—, because you will not talk about my f—ing daughter,” Zolciak Biermann screamed. “That’s where you crossed the motherf—ing line.”

Later, she confessed that Moore had hit a sore spot with her.

“Don’t mess with my man, my money or my kids,” she told the camera. “You’re talking about Brielle, my relationship with [Chrissy Teigen]…I’m allowed to tweet whatever I want. It’s not for your eyes, you dumb b—, so I don’t know why you’re even talking about it.”

She continued: “I don’t know what this dumb b— is doing except walking around pretending she got married.”

It’s this exchange in part that led to Marcille’s feelings about the women.

“You know what, I’m not really friends with either of them,” Marcille said. “And because I’m pregnant I can’t have a cocktail yet so I would wait to, like, really interact with them when I can have a cocktail.”

As previously reported, Marcille announced in November that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her fiancé, Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling. Eva also shares daughter Marley Rae, 4, with her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.