‘RHOA’ Daughter Brielle Biermann Slammed for ‘Painful’ Looking Lips

Daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann, Brielle Biermann, is receiving some painful responses to her new lip look.

She posted a photo to her Instagram account, using three cherry emojis as the title, that caused quite the stir in controversy.

One follower responded with, “Wow how sad. She is such a beautiful young lady. This is going too far. It looks almost painful!”

Another commenter said, “Every – single – picture – looks painfully the same. PLEASE for the betterment of women stop making yourself look like you just got punched in the mouth…come up with a different pose instead of a gazillion duplicate selfies and get some self respect. [Oh my God].”

She’s not the only one who took heat after getting her lips done. Her mom did as well after she posted a photo of her daughter on Christmas morning with the new look. After both received backlash, the reality TV star opened up to Us Weekly in an interview.

“Messing with my kids is gonna be a big one, you know? … Let’s use Brielle’s lips, right? So when Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she’s never really liked,” she said. “She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice. I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

Pop culture icon, Kylie Jenner, also opened up about using lip fillers after years of speculation due to insecurities about her original lips size as well.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips,” she opened up on her show Life of Kylie. “I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I don’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

The mom of six has been very open about her use of lip injections in the past and will more than likely keep listening to her own advice of just doing her. According to InTouch Weekly, she also recently made it clear that she has no desire to appear on Real Housewives of Atlanta anymore saying “last year was enough.”