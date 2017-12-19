‘RHOA’ Cast Member Salaries Revealed After Massive Raise

What’s the cost of Atlanta Housewife drama?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members were reportedly given a massive raise between season nine and 10, thanks in part due to the return of OG Housewives NeNe Leakes, who reclaimed her peach this season, and Kim Zolciak Biermann, who is stirring the pot as a returning guest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The returning cast, plus the firing of Phaedra Parks, whom fans were tiring of after her insane and homophobic accusations against cast member Kandi Burruss, has led to an all-star season with all-star raises, reports Radar.

Here’s what the Atlanta Housewives are bringing home at the end of the day:

Cynthia Bailey

Model Cynthia Bailey got the biggest raise this season, according to Radar.

The 50-year-old and her timeless cheekbones got a $400,000 pay raise between season nine and 10, a production source revealed.

This brings her total haul from $1.2 million up to $1.6 million, which the former model can use to pay off what’s surely a hefty sum on her Lake Bailey dream home or go on a date with one of her many younger boyfriends.

Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss is easily the wealthiest Atlanta Housewife, reuniting with her ’90s girl group Xscape to make more music and tour almost a year ago.

She’s also the Housewife being paid the most by Bravo, Radar reports.

Burruss brought in $2 million for her appearance on Real Housewives of Atlanta this season after getting a $200,000 raise.

Burruss recently signed on to play Matron “Mama” Morton in a Broadway production of Chicago from Jan. 15 to March 11 at the Ambassador Theater, so she’ll also be bringing in money from that appearance.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore’s secret wedding to Marc Daly may have cost her dearly.

The Bravo star received a $100,000 raise in between seasons, bringing her total salary to $1.5 million, Radar reports.

But she also was allegedly fined a quarter of that raise after she refused to film with her dad about her secret St. Lucia wedding this June.

She was also fined $100,000 when she was banned from the ladies trip to Spain for refusing to film any scenes with her new husband.

While Moore’s refusal to show her husband on screen may be her only real plot line this season, it may also be her downfall, with rumors flying that she was not invited back to the Bravo show next season.

Sheree Whitfield

Sheree Whitfield may only be dating a convicted criminal, but she made out like a bandit this season.

The “She by Sheree” founder brought in $1 million this season, a $200,000 increase from last season, reports Radar.

Whitfield has been slowly constructing Chateau Sheree for years now, and in a recent episode of the Bravo show balked at an $8,000 custom door. Maybe some of her raise can go to finally finishing her basement.

Whitfield’s boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams was also rolling in it before he was sentenced to 120 months in prison for defrauding two clients of $5 million used to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams is the youngest member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast with the lowest salary.

The 36-year-old was paid $800,000 this season after getting a $100,000 raise for her ability to stir things up with cast members like Zolciak Biermann.

Williams’ low pay may also stem from her unwillingness to attend Shamea Morton’s wedding in Africa. While the Bravo star claims she has a health condition that prevents her from flying long distances, she did film with the gals during their Spain trip, and cast members like Burruss have rolled their eyes at her health problems excuse.

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes is the queen of Real Housewives of Atlanta and is compensated accordingly.

Leakes brought in $2.5 million for her role on the Bravo show’s 10th season.

As far as stirring up drama, she’s worth every penny.

Leakes has been dabbling in everyone’s business this season, casting doubt over Moore’s clandestine marriage, calling Whitfield’s “prison bae” a con man, denying she tried to get Williams fired and fighting with returning cast member Zolciak Biermann at her “Girls and Gays” party.

Kim Zolciak Biermann

The OG Housewife hasn’t revealed how much money it took her to rejoin the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast as a returning guest for season 10, but based on her past comments, it had to be a lot.

“I’m very motivated by money,” the reality star told PEOPLE before she officially joined the season. “Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

Leakes reportedly was holding out her commitment to the show in order to make sure she would make more money than the Don’t Be Tardy star, so Zolciak Biermann is clearly making less than $2.5 million, but that makes sense as she’s only filming part-time.

Drama, drama, drama

The multimillion-dollar paychecks are well worth it, with this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta returning to much of its past glory at moments.

One of the high points of the season so far has been Zolciak Biermann lunging at Moore after the newlywed made a crack about the 39-year-old “pimping” out her daughter to John Legend in an ill-advised tweet.

Moore’s shady fake wedding to “Flat Marc” was another laugh-out-loud moment this season, when the Housewives gathered together to throw their much-maligned castmate a mocking wedding to her “fake” husband.

Off-screen fights

There’s also been plenty of drama off-screen.

Even before the season started, Leakes told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that she would fire Williams “right away” if given her choice of casting on the show.

Moore was not pleased about Zolciak Biermann’s return to the show, after the mother of six mocked her wedding during filming.

“The truth is, no one is excited for Kim to be back on the show,” cast member Kenya Moore told Us Weekly. “I’ve said, ‘I like Kim, I know that she’s not on the show anymore but she seems like a straightforward girl and I like a girl who’s straightforward. Flash forward to her just basically going out in the world and saying she hates me and all these terrible things.”

Leakes and Zolciak Biermann are also in a bitter feud after the Don’t Be Tardy star’s 20-year-old daughter reignited a fight this month that started with a video of cockroaches in Leakes’ bathroom and escalated to accusations of being in the Klu Klux Klan.

Photo credit: Bravo