Kenya Moore Shares ‘RHOA’ Update After Her Unexpected Exit

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has yet to have a premiere date. In the meantime, fans have been waiting to see how the drama between newcomer Brittany Eady and longtime (and now former) cast member Kenya Moore plays out. Reports surfaced that the former Miss USA was suspended indefinitely after she shared revenge porn of Eady at her hair salon event, which she denies. There was also reports that Moore threatened Eady with a gun during a verbal spat, which she also denied. Leaked audio from the argument showed Moore likening Eady to a paid prostitute. Amid an external investigation, Moore quit, and hasn’t shared details of what happened. But while promoting her and her daughter’s new book Brooklyn Bound: Paris, she told Entertainment Tonight that a return to the reality series any time soon is unlikely.

“I think it’s wishful thinking from the fans. I really have a great fanbase — real, not followers, but real fans and people who really care about me and that wanna see me, that miss me. Listen, like I said, I’m not going anywhere. I’m here,” she gushed.

She says she has too many other things in store that she’s focused on to rush back to the Bravo franchise. “Honestly, I’m so busy, and there are projects that I can’t talk about right now, but when I tell you, I have not been busier. And being a businesswoman also I’m learning that it’s really tough right now because having a distraction from your business is sometimes just that,” she explained.

She added: “Now that I can really focus on all of the things that I really love and want to do, especially with my daughter involved, it’s a good time. The holidays are coming up. I’m excited.”

Moore has been on the show since Season 5. She took a one season hiatus in Season 11 before returning the following year.