‘RHOA’ Alum Reveals Truth Behind Exit From Series

Cynthia Bailey left fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta disappointed when she announced that she’d be exiting the series after 11 consecutive seasons as a full-time peach holder. Bailey joined the show in Season 3. Viewers watched her marry and divorce Peter Thomas, open several successful businesses, and remain relatively neutral amongst the drama. In her final season of the show, Bailey married sportscaster, Mike Hill. According to Bailey, being a newlywed is partially the reason she opted to leave the show.

“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” Bailey told Page Six, adding that reality television has “the most positive atmosphere.”

Still, she doesn’t blame the show for the demise of her first marriage. “Honestly, whether we were on the show or not, I don’t think it would have worked out now,” she said. “Now, let me be very clear, I don’t think being on the show helps your relationship. But if your relationship is not solid or there’s issues you guys are dealing with, those issues are going to play out, whether you [are on] the show or not. So that’s just what it is.”

From the start, issues in her relationship with Thomas were clear. They nearly went broke on their first season as Thomas was forced to close his nightclub amid a recession. Bailey invested in the nightclub and couldn’t afford their wedding in the end. Things were so bad that Bailey’s mother and sister considered sabotaging the wedding by hiding their marriage license on the day of her and Thomas’ nuptials.

In addition to financial issues, distance and rumors of infidelity plagued their marriage. Bailey filed for divorce ahead of her 50th birthday, saying she was no longer happy. She married Hill in October 2020. This is Hill’s third marriage.