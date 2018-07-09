‘Rehab Addict’ Star Nicole Curtis Fights for Custody of Son Amid 'Unfit' Claims

The custody dispute between Rehab Addict's Nicole Curtis and her ex, Shane Maguire, is more tangled than ever now that the HGTV star's ex is accusing her of being an unfit mother.

Maguire filed a custody request on July 3 in his ongoing case against Curtis, The Blast reports, according to documents. He is reportedly seeking sole custody of their 3-year-old son Harper and says that Curtis has been "incapable of facilitating" the relationship between Maguire and Harper.

Maguire reportedly claimed that Curtis is trying to "ruin their relationship entirely," calling custodial handoffs a "game of cat and mouse." He reportedly claimed that he was forced to take legal action on Father's Day in order to see his son. He said that Curtis lied about her location and forced him to drive around town looking for Harper.

Maguire claims Curtis is "not a fit and proper person to share legal or physical custody of the minor" because of those alleged actions; He is asking that she be stripped of her physical custody and that he be awarded sole custody.

The former couple had previously reached a custody agreement in 2016 that covered custody, support and other issues; Curtis had been awarded primary physical custody with the couple sharing legal custody. Maguire was ordered to pay $1,200 in monthly child support. Since a judge entered a final agreement in that dispute, they've been battling it out, with Maguire accusing Curtis of moving across the country after he moved to be closer to their son.

"Nicole has denied Shane parenting time as recently as this past Tuesday night," Maguire's lawyers said at the time in April 2017 when Maguire filed a motion against Curtis. "Nicole Curtis has been sanctioned by the court more than once for violating parenting time and for violating the judge and the courts' orders."

Maguire has also criticized Curtis' choice to breastfeed Harper past the age of 2, claiming that it allows her not to to give up more time with her son.

"Harper is 2-and-a-half years old and no longer needs to be nursed," court documents read in November 2017.

However, Curtis told PEOPLE that she believes it should be the child's decision to stop nursing. The 41-year-old defended her actions to the magazine days before Maguire's attorneys filed a court document claiming she is using breastfeeding as a way to hold onto custody.

"I keep saying, it's not like he's 7 or 8 — he's still a baby," Curtis said at the time. "Every single day I have to weather criticism about how my child is too old to breastfeed. But when he weans, it's going to be his decision. I truly believe it's the child's choice."

She has denied Maguire's previous claims against her in the past and has not responded to the newest custody issue.

In a different custody battle, Steven Cimini, who is the father of Curtis' oldest son Ethan, 20, reportedly faced jail time earlier this year for not paying child support. The two exes have reportedly been battling it out in court over custody and child support since 2001, with it culminating with a motion of contempt against Cimini for owing over $14,000 in back child support. An arrest warrant was issued for Cimini in January.

Curtis gained fame as the star of Rehab Addict, which focuses on restoring homes. The show completed its eighth season last fall.