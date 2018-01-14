‘Rehab Addict’ Nicole Curtis’ Ex Facing Arrest Over Unpaid Child Support

Nicole Curtis, the star of DIY Network and HGTV‘s Rehab Addict, is in a custody battle with her son’s father, Steven Cimini, who is reportedly facing jail time for not paying child support.

The 41-year-old Curtis and Cimini started going back and forth in court over custody and child support of their son Ethan, who is now 20 years old, since 2001, reports The Blast. The case stalled in 2015, until Nov. 7, 2017.

According to The Blast, a Michigan court filed a motion of contempt against Cimini for owing $14,685.54 in back child support. Cimini was supposed to be in court on Dec. 5 for a hearing, but was absent.

The court issued an arrest warrant for Cimini. Police are ordered to arrest him if they come in contact with him.

Curtis is also in an intense custody battle with ex Shane Maguire over her youngest son, Harper. The two initially shared custody of Harper, who was born in 2015. But in 2016, the two went to court. In April 2017, Maguire filed a motion against Curtis, claiming that she has kept him from visiting their son.

“Nicole has denied Shane parenting time as recently as this past Tuesday night,” Maguire’s lawyers said at the time. “Nicole Curtis has been sanctioned by the court more than once for violating parenting time and for violating the judge and the courts’ orders.”

In November 2017, The Blast reported that Maguire’s attorneys filed another court document, in which he claims Curtis is using breastfeeding as a reason for not giving him more time with his son.

“Harper is 2-and-a-half years old and no longer needs to be nursed,” the documents read.

Days before that report, Curtis spoke with PEOPLE to defend her decision to continue breastfeeding her two-year-old son. She believes it should be the child’s decision to stop nursing.

“I keep saying, it’s not like he’s 7 or 8 — he’s still a baby,” Curtis said. “Every single day I have to weather criticism about how my child is too old to breastfeed. But when he weans, it’s going to be his decision. I truly believe it’s the child’s choice.”

Curtis gained fame as the star of Rehab Addict, which focuses on restoring homes. The show completed its eighth season last fall.

