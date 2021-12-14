Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby After Breaking Up

Hayley Love is officially a mom! The Farmer Wants a Wife alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer. Love shared the exciting news of little Daisy’s birth in a Friday, Dec. 10, revealing that her bundle of joy made her arrival on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m. weighing 3.6kgs (7.9lbs). “I can’t believe you are mine, my little best friend,” she gushed.

The Australian reality TV star made the announcement alongside a gallery of adorable images of her newborn, the first showing little Daisy sound asleep. A second image showed Love tenderly holding her sleeping daughter against her chest. At this time, it does not appear that Dwyer has shared the exciting news to his own Instagram account, where he has been active since Love made the announcement of Daisy’s birth.

Daisy’s arrival came months after Love shocked fans in July with the announcement that she was 22 weeks pregnant with Dwyer’s child. The two originally matched on the Australian dating show Farmer Wants a Wife, though Love had matched with farmer Matt Trewin. The two went their separate ways before the show’s finale, and went on to briefly date Dwyer before their eventual split. Love announced her pregnancy in a statement to news.com.au in which she opened up about her relationship with Dwyer.

“I’ve tried to keep things amicable with him, to be clear on what his involvement with our child will be. I’ve asked him to all the appointments and he did come to the ultrasound. At the end of the day I have decided to keep the baby because I have enough love for this child with or without a biological father. I will be enough for him or her,” she told the outlet. “I am speaking my truth before it gets misconstrued by the public and tabloids who don’t know the full story. This is my story to tell.”

Shortly after publicly sharing news of her pregnancy, Dwyer took to Instagram, telling his followers, “when the time comes, I will be the best Dad I can be. If this is in fact my child, I’ll be there whenever the child needs me.” He added, “even if as parents we can’t be a couple, our family will be filled with love for our child.”