Reality TV Star Says She Lost Friends Because of Her Pregnancy

Binky Feldstead admits she lost some friends when she first became pregnant with her first child.

The Made in Chelsea alum, 35, spoke candidly about motherhood to Express Online this summer, revealing that when she first became a mom to daughter India at 26 years old, she was in for a bit of a rude awakening when it came to some of her friendships.

“I was the first of my friends to get pregnant, so I had no one. Family’s most important, definitely,” she told the outlet in July. “I think you do lose a few friends when you’re pregnant at that age, but that’s expected, and they weren’t real friends, to be honest.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Binky Felstead attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Feldstead, who shares India with ex Josh Patterson, has since gone on to welcome two more kids, sons Wolfie, 4, and Wilder, 2, with husband Max Fredrik Darnton, whom she married in 2021.

Feldstead, who exited Made in Chelsea in 2017, admitted that as she’s grown her family and her career outside of reality television, she no longer watches the E4 show, although she doesn’t “have anything against it.” She added, “I wouldn’t be here where I am doing these things today if it weren’t for the show.”

Asked if any of her kids have watched her on Made in Chelsea, the author laughed, “No way, gosh, no, I’m trying to keep that far away.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Binky Felstead arrives at day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Last month, Feldstead told the Daily Mail that while her younger self would be “horrified” by her life now, she wouldn’t change being a mom “for the world.”

“My younger self would be horrified, but now it just feels normal,” she told the outlet. “That’s the reality of motherhood, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Feldstead added, “My perfect happily ever after is the simple stuff like being at home together, everyone healthy, and laughing around the table,” adding, “It’s also getting out and about in our local area and enjoying that lovely sense of community we’re lucky to have close by. That’s our happily ever after. It doesn’t need to be fancy, it just needs to be full of love.”