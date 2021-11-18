Reality TV Singer Reveals Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Michelle McManus. The Scottish singer, who won the second season of the UK talent show Pop Idol, is pregnant with her second child with husband Jeff Nimmo. The soon-to-be parents of two shared the exciting news with friends and fans on social media on Monday.

McManus made the exciting announcement with an adorable photo highlighting her baby bump. In the image, shared to Instagram, the Pop Idol winner donned a black ensemble and cradled her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, her husband was all smiles as he held their son Harry, 21 months, who adorably had his hands covering his face in an apparent game of peekaboo. McManus captioned the sweet family photo, “Harry playing peekaboo with Mummy, Daddy and bump,” going on to share, “Baby Nimmo no2 due early 2022.” She added the hashtags “over the moon” and “3 become 4.”

McManus and Nimmo tied the knot in the Scottish Highlands in 2017 after two years of dating, according to the Daily Mail. The couple announced in December 2019 that they were pregnant with their first child, little Harry, who arrived in January 2020. The couple announced Harry’s birth the following month, with McManus sharing an adorable photo of a newborn Harry, which she captioned in part, “never could I have imagined this feeling of utter joy and overwhelming love for my little boy. My heart is literally bursting with happiness.” In a post the following day, the singer thanked NHS staff for their “care and attention” throughout what she called a “challenging pregnancy” due to her type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“Myself and Jeff will never be able to thank the staff at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow for the care and attention they’ve given us over the last 9 months to ensure our darling son was delivered safely into the world,” she wrote. “From the minute I arrived, it was made clear to me what safe hands we were in and the level of attention and round-the-clock care that was given to all of us in the wards will stay with me for the rest of my life. I was in awe of the entire team, they never stopped, nothing was a problem and they made childbirth one of the most incredible experiences of my life so far, and for that, I’ll be eternally grateful.”

McManus became a beloved figure following her appearance on Pop Idol, a British music competition series. The songstress appeared on the show’s second and final season, quickly winning over the judges and viewers. McManus won her season and went on to release her debut single, “All This Time,” which entered the UK Singles Chart at number one in January 2004.