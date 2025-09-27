Reality TV Favorite Reveals She’s ‘Furious’ at Meghan Markle

A reality TV favorite is not a fan of Meghan Markle.

Via Us Weekly, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder revealed she unfollowed the Duchess of Sussex on social media.

“The way she moves through social media, I think that she’s stuck in 2017, and she just thinks I’m a lowly reality person,” Schroeder said on her Stassi podcast. “That’s what I think, and I am furious, and this is the last straw. I’m not watching her [Netflix] show anymore. I have literally defended her when no one else did. I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f—ing PR reach out.”

Schroeder and best friend Taylor Strecker discussed how the Suits alum has been refusing to acknowledge Schroeder’s support. Schroeder admitted that the “last straw” was finding out that Markle’s As Ever company sent a PR gift to The Toast host Claudia Oshry, despite their criticism of the duchess in the past.

“When you’re sending PR boxes to people who talk s— about you – Claudia and Jackie [Oshry] don’t talk s— about her, but they literally, they’ve questioned her, and they also say, ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this,’” Shroeder expressed. “[They say,] ‘I wonder what Stassi’s thinking about this because Stassi’s her No. 1 fan.’ Everyone f—ing knows! No longer. My feelings are hurt, and I’m a toxic fan… I was a toxic fan that’s now a toxic hater.”

Schroeder previously defended Meghan Markle in March after she was criticized for her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan due to her depicting her lavish lifestyle. “Anyone complaining about this like they’re expecting this to be something they can relate to, that’s not the point,” Schroeder said at the time. “I love this. This is something I absolutely cannot f—ing relate to.”

“[I want to see] the duchess making fruit tarts and what china she uses,” Stassi Schroeder explained on the Pop Culture Hour podcast in March. “That’s not my life, and I want the escapism of something that’s so aspirational that I don’t even think I could attain it… It’s a fantasy.”

Schroeder seems pretty set on her decision to be a “toxic hater” of Markle, and whether or not she’ll once again change her tune is unknown. But she was not happy about the way that Markel has been treating her, or not treating her, so she’s not wanting to go back to defending her any time soon.