Here’s When Your Favorite Reality Shows Return

Fall is a big time for TV lovers, with many viewers’ favorite shows returning for brand new seasons.

Reality is already back with a bang as shows like Dancing With the Stars, Counting On and Property Brothers have already returned.

However, there’s still a ton of reality TV staples that have yet to come back on.

Scroll through to see when some of your favorite programs are coming back to TV screens.

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Despite them being in the headlines constantly, the Kardashian family needed a break just like everyone else.

The family’s reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will return to E! on Sunday at 9 p.m.

As for what the new season will entail, there’s no shortage of content. Fans will presumably see Kim Kardashian’s experience finding a surrogate for her and Kanye West, which is a major plot line.

Kourtney’s ongoing drama with ex Scott Disick is sure to take up some screen time, and Khloe’s budding relationship with Tristan Thompson will also be a major focus, as well.

‘The Voice’

NBC’s The Voice is set to return this coming Monday with it’s trademark mix of star power of vocal talents.

Season 13 of the beloved singing competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. EST. A second episode will follow it on Tuesday at the same time.

The coaches this season are Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson.

‘Survivor’

Survivor is still chugging along as it enters its 35th season.

The latest season, subtitled Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, will return on Sept. 27.

CBS says the 18 competitors will be “divided into three groups of six based on how they are perceived by others,” which is where the heroes, healers and hustlers categories come into play.

Production will be returning to Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and Jeff Probst is back as host, as always.

‘Real Housewives’

Several of Bravo’s Real Housewives shows are about to wrap up their latest seasons, but there’s more series on the way!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be the first of the bunch to return. The new season will premiere Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. EST.

Next up will be the Real Housewives of Atlanta spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy. The Kim Zolciak-Biermann-centered series will return on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

Finally, The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be back for season 10 starting on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. EST.

‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor in Paradise just wrapped up its latest season on Sept. 11, but Bachelor nation is already itching for more.

Sadly, there won’t be any more Bachelor series in 2017. However, The Bachelor will be back in Jan. 2018, and we already now who will be the leading man.

The next bachelor will be 35-year-old racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. He was the runner-up during Emily Maynard Johnson’s 2012 season of The Bachelorette.

