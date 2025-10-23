‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Episode of ‘Wife Swap’ Delayed After Scandal

After delaying Wendy Osefo’s episode of Bravo’s iteration of Wife Swap, the network has revealed a new release date. Osefo’s episode was initially scheduled to be the premiere episode of the series, but the network delayed it when she and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested earlier this month on multiple counts of fraud.

Deadline reports Osefo’s episode was scheduled to premiere on October 14. Her new episode is now set to air on Sunday, November 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The logline for the episode reads, “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Dr. Wendy Osefo, who runs her busy Maryland household prioritizing strict rules, a tight schedule and education at the forefront, swaps lives with free-spirited Floridian Alethea Shapiro, who prioritizes fun, independence, absolutely no rules and … ferrets. Will Dr. Wendy be able to find the balance between structure and fun? Can Alethea bring a little more spontaneity to the Osefo family?”

The Osefos are accused of faking a burglary and cashing in on multiple insurance policies related to jewelry and designer clothing. Investigators say they found dozens of the items they claimed to be stolen during a search of their home, and other items were returned to their respective stores months and years prior to the alleged burglary. Police say the RHOP star wore the alleged stolen items on red carpet events and in social media posts well after she reported them burglarized.

Now, Wendy is claiming she is the victim of an “illegal” arrest as she fights her fraud charges in court, Us Weekly reports. Her lawyer filed court docs as part of her criminal case in Maryland, demanding all charges be dismissed due to alleged “defects in the charging document.” She is demanding all evidence be “suppressed because of an unlawful search or seizure,” and is asking for all wire and verbal communications to be “suppressed because of an unlawful interception.”