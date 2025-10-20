Bravo Star Wendy Osefo Breaks Her Silence Following Arrest

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo has broken her silence on her and husband Eddie Osefo’s felony fraud arrest.

The Bravo personality, 41, took to Instagram Sunday to address their Oct. 9 arrest on 16 charges, seven of which are felonies in connection with alleged false or misleading info fraud in excess of $300.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” Wendy captioned a photo of herself in a black and white gown. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful.” Wendy concluded by encouraging people to watch Sunday’s new episode of RHOP.

Wendy and Eddie, 41, have been accused of fraud regarding a home burglary they reported in 2024 after returning from a trip to Jamaica. Having reported that several designer bags and pieces of jewelry had been stolen during the break-in, prosecutors allege Wendy and Eddie claimed a $450,000 personal property loss via their insurance company, as per documents obtained by TMZ.

Officers’ investigation into the burglary uncovered some unusual details. “There was a screen with damage laying on the roof, and the window was not locked. To go in or out of that window, one has to step on the toilet. The toilet lid was down and had no debris on it. When Sheriff’s office personnel stepped onto the roof and back into the home, they tracked roof ‘grit’ back inside,” the documents read.

Dr. Wendy Osefo, Eddie Osefo

They continued, “The Osefos had an ADT system and a ring camera. The Osefos activated the ADT alarm system upon leaving for vacation. During the time they were away, there was no motion detected inside the residence. There was activity, such as package deliveries, on the ring camera that was monitored remotely by the Osefos.”

Authorities say investigations into the couple’s insurance claim also revealed inconsistencies, as Wendy was allegedly seen wearing one of the diamond rings that had been listed as stolen in a social media post. Police also determined that other items that had been included on the claim had been purchased and returned to their respective stores, “where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary.”