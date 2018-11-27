‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Monique Samuels Welcomes Son

There’s an adorable new member of the Real Housewives family after Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels and her husband Chris welcomed their third child, a son, on Monday.

The couple told PEOPLE soon after the birth, “Chase Omari Samuels was born Nov. 26, 2018 at 4:56pm. He’s 8 lbs., 15 oz., 21 inches long, and absolutely perfect.”

This is Monique and Chris’ third child, with the former Washington Redskins player and Bravo star also sharing son Christopher, 5, and daughter Milani, 3.

The birth of Chase comes after Monique suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, which she detailed for viewers on Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris was grinning from ear to ear. And it never once dawned on me that we would lose it,” she told the camera at the time. “Until you’ve experienced loss, it’s hard to even put it into words, you know?”

In July, she opened up to PEOPLE about her mindset heading into this pregnancy as it related to her past miscarriage, saying, “It kind of haunts you. The first times I was pregnant, it came so easily. I took that for granted. Now that I’m pregnant again, it’s almost like I second guess everything that I’m doing. Even with movement. I’m making sure I’m not moving too fast so I stretch my stomach. It’s something I didn’t think about with my first two pregnancies.”

The Samuels had another scare in the eighth week of her pregnancy, when doctors discovered tears in Monique’s placenta that could have led to another miscarriage if not treated.

“It was very scary,” she explained at the time. “They say it’s not uncommon, but if the placenta detaches completely from the wall, you could lose the pregnancy [even if] the baby is healthy. … It just put more stress on the table. I was a week further along than I was in my last pregnancy. I thought I was past all that. Like, ‘Oh God, I don’t want [this] to happen again.’ “

In the end, the couple decided to wait until 16 weeks to make their pregnancy announcement.

“We just wanted to be sure,” she said. “I’m staying positive, staying encouraged, and trying to take it easy. I’m not trying to stress and making sure I eat right … I feel great.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Chris Samuels