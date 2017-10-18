Real Housewife Kelly Dodd Sells Oceanside Home for Millions Amid Divorce Rumblings

Looks like Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd is unloading her home at the same time she’s getting ready to unload her estranged husband Michael Dodd.

Dodd and her estranged husband recently sold their Corona del Mar home for $5 million, according to The O.C. Register. The house had been on the market since August 2016, but several price chops brought the original asking price down from $6.25 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom white Spanish-style home has another Bravo connection in addition to the Dodds. One of the listing agents for the sale is Leo Goldschwartz of The McMonigle Team, which is featured on the new show Real Estate Wars, which premiered this month.

Up Next: Kelly Dodd Announces Plan to Divorce Husband

Dodd is likely looking for a fresh start after announcing recently that she and Michael would be getting a divorce. The two had headed that same route several years ago, but never completed the process.

“It’s a difficult, emotional time right now for my family,” Dodd wrote in a Bravo blog earlier this month. “We appreciate everyone who has reached out to express support and best wishes to us.”

Dodd is apparently searching for a more kid-friendly neighborhood with better security, the mother of one told The Register.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.