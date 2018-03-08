‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Up the Drama in Season 3 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac are back, and leaving their snooze-worthy etiquette arguments behind.

This season, the Housewives of Maryland’s most affluent neighborhood are upping their game with marital problems, family drama, financial woes and jaw-dropping accusations sure to make fans freak out.

Returning to the RHOP game for the third season are OG Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon, as well as last season’s newcomer Monique Samuels and new Housewife Candiace Dillard.

Dillard, a 31-year-old former Miss United States, appears to not take shade from anyone, based on the first trailer.

“Where does she come from?” asks Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, an OG Housewife returning as a guest this season

“I came from Jesus,” Dillard retorts.

Dillard has her work cut out for her trying to make her way into the tight group of friends, but the former White House staffer under President Barack Obama is definitely cut out for the challenge.

And there are points of tension in the friend group she might be able to exploit.

For example, Huger seems to have become a target for many of her friend after The Washington Post broke the story that her husband Ray Huger allegedly owes millions in back taxes.

“We know you’re hiding everything Karen,” Bryant says at one point, questioning whether Karen and Ray actually live in their new mansion in Great Falls they moved into at the end of season two.

But Karen isn’t letting the others get to her that easily. Her response? “Read my f—ing lips: Karen is debt-free and loaded.”

Karen’s relationship with Ray also seems more fragile when she admits Ray had asked for a divorce at some point. “Do you and Ray have an arrangement?” Darby then asks, implying the Hugers are in an open marriage.

Of course, Darby has her own relationship issues after separating from husband Michael Darby. The couple try to reconcile in the trailer, but her need to take care of her mom financially drives Michael to give her a shocking ultimatum.

“I can’t continuously be put in this situation,” Michael tells her. “You’ve got to cut her off.”

On the lighter side of the Potomac, Robyn and ex-husband Juan Dixon appear to have reached a good place in their relationship, even kissing in the trailer.

But not everyone is trying to support their newfound positive relationship, namely Ashley, who is questioning what they have together.

Bryant is also involved with a new man named Sherman this season, although she’s finding a hard time balancing her new beau with being a mom and her cosmetics line.

And Monique and her husband Chris Samuels finally move into their new home and think about expanding their family.

But Monique has her issue to deal with in her group as well. “Y’all ain’t no friends of mine that sit there and say you’re concerned,” she screams at one point. “But I’m throwing shade, and I’m throwing hate, and I’m throwing lies? That’s what y’all do!”

The trailer ends with her in a fight with another Housewife, screaming, “Back up out of my face before I choke you out with this umbrella.”

We can’t wait for this season to start.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres April 1 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.